BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

