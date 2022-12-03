Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

