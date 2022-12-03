Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $25.70

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $26.73. Braze shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Braze Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -15.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 53,062 shares valued at $1,952,282. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

