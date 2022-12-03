BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BRCC stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

