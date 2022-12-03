Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £140.18

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £140.18 ($167.70).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($154.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a £110 ($131.59) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($165.09) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £120.30 ($143.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a 12-month high of £123.65 ($147.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,819.17.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

