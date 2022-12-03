CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 1-Year High at $314.40

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $314.40 and last traded at $314.40, with a volume of 722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

CACI International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 723 shares of company stock valued at $212,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

