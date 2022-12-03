Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.60

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$173.60 and last traded at C$172.72, with a volume of 72214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$157.53.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$116.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.04.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.