Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases 88,119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,014.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.