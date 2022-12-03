CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

