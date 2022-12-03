Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $878,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 135,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 63,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,072,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

