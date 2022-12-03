Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.70

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.70 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.16), with a volume of 5576845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.06 ($1.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.51).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.32. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,042 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £1,960.32 ($2,345.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,706 shares of company stock valued at $612,962.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

