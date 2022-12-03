Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $614,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $389,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $614,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,788. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

