Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,470 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.