Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

BCE stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

