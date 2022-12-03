Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 3.8 %

EQT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

