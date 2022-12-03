Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $383.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $564.84.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

