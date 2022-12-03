Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $814.68 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

