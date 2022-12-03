Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

