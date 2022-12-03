Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMM opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.38%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

