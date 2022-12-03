Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,793,000 after buying an additional 1,230,562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,544,000 after buying an additional 735,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.18 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

