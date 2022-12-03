Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,386 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

