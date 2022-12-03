Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UGI by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

