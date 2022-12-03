Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,486 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $119.34 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

