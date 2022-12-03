Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

