Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UITB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UITB opened at $46.41 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

