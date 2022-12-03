Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,604 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

