Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.79.

Shares of FRT opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

