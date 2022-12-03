Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 203,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 913,710 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 178,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.