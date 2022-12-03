Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $225.76.

