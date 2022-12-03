Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

