Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,993 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

