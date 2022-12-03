Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,417,000 after acquiring an additional 479,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

