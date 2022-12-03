Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,842 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 399,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.64. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.