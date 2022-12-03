Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

