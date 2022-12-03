Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.54 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.