Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $578,000 Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

