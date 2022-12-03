Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSG stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.