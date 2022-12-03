Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25.

