Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.