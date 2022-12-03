Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 84.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

