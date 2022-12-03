Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 102,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.36 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

