Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

