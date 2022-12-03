Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $513,000 in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,873,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JMEE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

