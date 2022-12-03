Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $575,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 731.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $139.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

