Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $153.07 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Quanta Services

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

