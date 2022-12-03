Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.