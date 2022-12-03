Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

