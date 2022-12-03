Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 39.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Dover Price Performance

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

