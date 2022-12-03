Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,643 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ opened at $37.22 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

