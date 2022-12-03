Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,176.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $263,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71.

